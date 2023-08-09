Union Minister gives shelter to 45 elected Bengal BJP panchayat members facing life threats

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) BJP Lok Sabha member of Alipurduar constituency in West Bengal and the Union Minister of state minority affairs, John Barla has given shelter at his residence to 45 elected BJP panchayat members for facing life threats allegedly from ruling Trinamool Congress activists.

The members have been facing threats since the time they got elected in the recent polls for the three- tier panchayat system in the state.

They are being sheltered at the Union minister's personal residence at Lakhipara Tea Estate, the Union minister has confirmed.

These 45 individual were elected as BJP candidates in the two-tiers of the panchayat system, namely village panchayat and panchayat samitis under the areas of Falakata and Madarihat Assembly constituencies both of which come under Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituency where from Barla is the elected BJP parliamentarian.

It is learnt that a majority of these elected BJP rural civic body members sheltered there are women and some of them are even staying there with their kids. Initially they took shelter in Assam and recently they came to the state and Barla offered them shelter at his personal residence.

They have alleged that after they were declared elected, they have been facing tremendous pressure from their local ruling party activists to change camp and join Trinamool Congress. It is learnt that they will continue to remain at the shelter at Barla’s residence till the time rural civic body boards are formally constituted.

Trinamool Congress leadership, however, has ruled out the allegations and said that the development was because of infighting between two factions of BJP in these two Assembly constituencies.

--IANS

