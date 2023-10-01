Union Minister Ashwini Choubey to appear in Delhi's Luv-Kush Ramlila

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) On occasion of Dussehra, apart from Bollywood actors, several union ministers, MPs and prominent political parties leaders will be seen playing the mythological characters of Ramayana such as Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Ravana in 'Luv Kush' Ramlila, one of the biggest and famous Ramlila of the country.

The event is going to be held at the Red Fort ground in the national capital.

According to Luv Kush Ramleela President Arjun Kumar, Minister Ashwini Choubey will be seen playing more than one mythological character.

Lok Sabha MP Ashwini Choubey is Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution System as well as the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Popular television actor Gagan Malik will be seen essaying the role of Lord Ram in Ramlila.

Earlier, Malik has played the role of Lord Buddha in the television serial 'Sri Siddhartha Gautama' for which he won the Best Actor award at 'World Buddhist Film Festival' organised by the United Nations.

Malik is also known for his lead role as Lord Ram in television serial 'Ramayana'.

Famous Bollywood actor Mukesh Rishi will be seen in the role of demon king Raavan.

Rishi has so far worked in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, including more than 100 films in different languages. He has worked with famous superstars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. He has also played the role of a villain opposite many superstars in various films.

Gaurav Suri, Senior Vice-President of Luv Kush Ramlila, said: "If we talk about leaders, apart from Minister Ashwini Choubey, many MPs, former and current union Ministers, several Congress and AAP leaders are likely to play a role in this year's Ramlila. There have been talks between these leaders. Now the roles of these leaders who want to play various mythological characters in Ramayana are being decided on the basis of their height, acting ability and their interest."

Suri told that film actress Sweety will be seen reprising the role of Mata Sita. Dishank Arora has been cast in the role of Lord Lakshman. Arora is an Indian television actor, known for acting in popular television shows like 'Jiji Maa', 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi', 'Raja Beta'. He started his career in 2009. Apart from television, he has also appeared in the Bollywood film 'Missing on a Weekend'.

Similarly, popular actor Sharad Gore will be seen in the legendary role of Sugriva while Jassi Singh will play the role of Raavan's brother Meghnath.

According to Subhash Goyal, General Secretary of Luv Kush Ramlila, Nirbhay Wadhwa, famous for eassaying the role of Lord Hanuman in a TV serial, will be seen in the role of Bajrangbali 'Hanuman' in Ramlila in New Delhi.

Actor Manish Chaturvedi, who played the role of Lord Shiva in many TV serials, will again be seen in this year's Luv Kush Ramleela.

Apart from these, about a dozen other small and big Bollywood actors will also be a part of Ramleela.

A grand set of Ramlila with an area of ​​1,200 yards and a height of 79 feet is being prepared in the ground located right in front of the Red Fort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited as the chief guest on the day of Dussehra.

Last year, South Indian superstar and hero of one of the country's biggest superhit films 'Baahubali' Prabhas also attended this Ramleela. Before the release of his film Adipurush, he had killed Ravana in this Ramlila at the Red Fort.

