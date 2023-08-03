Udupi college restroom camera case: K’taka BJP to meet Guv, seek SIT probe

Bengaluru, Aug 3 (IANS) BJP legislators from Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts will be meeting the Karnataka Governor, Thaawarchand Gehlot on Friday to press for an SIT probe in the case of restroom camera recording of Hindu girls in Udupi college.



Former Minister and BJP MLC Kota Srinivas Poojari speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Thursday said that all the MLAs and MLCs from the two districts are meeting the Governor at 12.30 p.m. on Friday at the Raj Bhavan.

The complaint would be submitted against the ruling Congress government over the way the case has been handled.

"The government has said that the case was being handled by an officer of the rank of DySP. But, he will have to listen to whatever the government asks him to do. Hence, we want the case to be handed over and probed by the SIT team,” Poojari said.

The BJP is demanding legal action against three Muslim girls for filming the Hindu girls in the washroom. The leaders of BJP had claimed that it is an organised crime against Hindu girls.

The Karnataka Police are also alleged of harassing the woman activist Rashmi Samanth for raising her voice regarding the issue. The para-medical college had maintained that the victim was not willing to lodge the complaint against the Muslim girls. The police had maintained that they could not take up the case as evidence was lacking.

However, after coming under pressure, the police lodged a suo moto case and initiated the probe.

Khushbu Sundar, actress and politician, and Member of National Commission for Women, had arrived in Udupi to look into the case which has taken communal and political turn.

BJP staged a statewide protest.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ruled out the SIT and said that an FIR has been registered by the police and the investigation is being done by a DYSP level officer. "The members of the Central Commission for Women have visited and conducted an investigation. They have said that there was no camera installed in the college toilet. Action will be taken after the investigation report is received," he had said.

