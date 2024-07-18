Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara (Ld)

Srinagar, July 18 (IANS) Two terrorists were killed on Thursday when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Officials said their bodies were yet to be retrieved.

The encounter broke out when the security forces challenged a group of infiltrating terrorists on the LoC in the sector.

Officials said that troops of 6 Rashtriya Rifles and J&K Police had received intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists along the LoC.

“The infiltrating terrorists were challenged by the security forces triggering an encounter during which two terrorists are likely to have been killed although their bodies are still to be retrieved. The operation against the terrorists is still going on in the area,” officials said.

More details were awaited.

In another encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in the Doda district earlier in the day, two soldiers were injured. The encounter was going on in the Kastigarh area of the district.

On July 14, three heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district when the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists.

It must be recalled that five security personnel, including four soldiers and a local policeman, were killed by the terrorists in an ambush in the Bhata Dessa area of the same district on July 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.