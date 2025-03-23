Two Pak-based terrorists charge sheeted by NIA in 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack

Chandigarh, March 23 (IANS) A charge sheet was filed in a Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here against four terror operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organisation in the 2024 Chandigarh grenade attack case, an official said on Sunday.

Pakistan-based Designated Individual Terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda, and US-based Harpreet Singh alias Happy Passia, who are among the four charge sheeted, have been accused of providing logistical support, terror funds, weapons, and ammunition to attackers on the ground.

All four accused persons have been charged under multiple sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosive Substances Act, and other related provisions, for their roles in planning and supporting the attack.

The charge sheet said that Rinda and Passia were the primary handlers and conspirators behind the attack.

The September 2024 attack was intended to target a retired officer of the Punjab Police, who the assailants believed to be the occupant of the house.

Investigations revealed that Rinda, along with Happy Passia, had orchestrated the conspiracy to strike terror among law enforcement officials and the general public through the grenade attack, as part of the broader aim to promote BKI’s terrorist agenda.

They recruited local operatives, namely Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, who were tasked with carrying out the attack under their direct instructions.

Rinda and Happy directed the other accused, Rohan Masih and Vishal Masih, to conduct reconnaissance on the target twice before hurling the grenade, investigations revealed.

The NIA said that investigations in the case are continuing and efforts were on to track down other members of the BKI terror group and dismantle its network in India.

Earlier on March 11, the NIA Special Court in Mohali (Punjab) sentenced nine accused to imprisonment in a case of drone dropping of explosives and arms linked with designated individual terrorists Gurmeet Singh @Bagga and Ranjeet Singh@ Neeta.

The court found the accused guilty under various sections of IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosives Substances Act in the case, linked with the proscribed terrorist organisation Khalistan Zindabad Force.

