Two killed in house fire in Japan's Aichi prefecture

Tokyo, Dec 5 (IANS) A fire broke out early on Thursday in Japan's Seto City, Aichi Prefecture, destroying two residential buildings and leaving two confirmed dead, local media reported.

The fire was reported around 2.30 a.m. local time by a neighbour who alerted the police about a house engulfed in flames, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the public broadcaster NHK.

Firefighters dispatched 14 fire trucks to the scene and managed to extinguish the blaze after more than four hours.

According to police and fire officials, the fire destroyed two adjacent two-story wooden houses. Two bodies were discovered in the remains of one of the homes.

The house was believed to be occupied by a family of five, and authorities are working to confirm the identities of the dead.

Police and fire officials are conducting a joint investigation to determine the cause of the fire.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.