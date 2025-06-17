Two Kerala cops arrested in Kozhikode sex racket case

Kozhikode, June 17 (IANS) Two police personnel, who were named as accused in a case of running a brothel at Malaparambu in Kerala's Kozhikode and were on the run, were taken into custody from near here on Tuesday.

The brothel, being run under the guise of a spa, had remained unnoticed. It was also masquerading as an agency which provides services for geriatric care.

The two were identified as Senior Civil Police Officer (CPO) Shaijith and CPO Sanith, both were drivers attached to the city police control room, here.

After their name surfaced in this sex racket case, the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner suspended both.

The two were nabbed by the police probe team when they were in a car owned by the prime accused in the sex case, Bindhu.

Bindu, along with eight others, was arrested early this month after they were found to operate a brothel in an apartment at Malaparambu. It was following a tip-off received by the local police from certain residents living near the apartment complex that a police team conducted a surprise raid.

During the raid, they took into custody nine people, including operators, clients, and sex workers.

Among those held were six women and men believed to be clients.

In all, the police have named 12 people in the FIR. The police said one more person is to be arrested in the case, who is presently employed in Bahrain.

The apartment owner claimed it was leased to a physiotherapist linked to the Bahrain football club and said he was unaware of any illegal activity, as rent was paid regularly.

It was on June 6 that the local police raided the apartment building. The owner, then, after being called by the police, said he had no clue that undesirable things were happening, and it was only after the police asked him to return that he came to know about it.

