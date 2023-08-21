Two from Haryana arrested for impersonation in VSSC technician exam in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (IANS) Two men from Haryana were arrested for impersonation during an examination for technicians at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) here on Sunday, Kerala Police said.

The arrested were writing the examination for two other candidates.

Kerala Police is in the process of identifying the two with the help of Haryana Police.

The two were indulging in high-tech copying of examination paper when the invigilators, on a tip off from Kerala Police, conducted a detailed search on all candidates.

The two were using Bluetooth devices and a mobile phone was found tied to the stomach of each of the candidates.

The arrested had taken the photographs of the question paper using the phone and passed on to someone who were providing answers through Bluetooth. Central agencies have also commenced investigation into the issue.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.