Two fishers feared drowned of Mumbai coast, Navy joins search

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Two fishermen are missing and feared drowned, while one managed to swim to the shore early Sunday, the BMC Disaster Control said here.

At around 9 p.m. on Saturday night the fisher trio -- Vijay Bamania, 35, Usman Bhandari, 22 and Vinod Goel, 45 -- had gone in their boat for fishing in the Arabian Sea off Versova Beach.

A few hours down, the locals of Devachiwadi informed that the boat had overturned around 2-3 kms offshore and those on board were feared drowned, though later Bamania swam to the shore.

The Mumbai Police, Mumbai Fire Brigade, Indian Navy along with the local fisherfolk, have launched a massive search for the missing duo.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.