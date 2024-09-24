Munawar Faruqui : Bigg Boss 17 Winner Buys Rs 6 Crore Apartment

Bigg Boss 17 Winner Munawar Faruqui's Luxurious New Abode: A Rs 6 Crore Mumbai Dream Home

Munawar Faruqui, the talented stand-up comedian, rapper, and singer, has made a splashy investment in Mumbai's real estate market. Following his triumphant Bigg Boss 17 win, Munawar has purchased an opulent apartment worth Rs 6.09 crore in the upscale neighborhood of New Cuffe Parade, Wadala.

A Perfect Blend of Luxury and Comfort

Located in Lodha Aura, a premium project developed by Macrotech Developers Limited (Lodha Group), Munawar's new home boasts:

3 BHK spacious apartment

164.25 sq. m. (1,767.97 sq. ft.) built-up area

3 dedicated parking spaces

Range of luxurious amenities

Strategic Location

Wadala's emergence as a prime real estate hotspot is attributed to its:

Seamless connectivity to Mumbai's main financial district, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)

Blend of residential and commercial developments

Personal Life

Munawar's new home is a perfect haven for his growing family, including his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, and their children from previous marriages.

