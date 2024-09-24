Farah Khan appoints a new cameraman for shooting her reels

Mumbai, Sep 24 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan has shared a hilarious video featuring actor-comedian Kiku Sharda and Rajiv Thakur, showcasing their playful banter about creating reels together.

The lighthearted discussion takes a comedic turn when Farah playfully asks Rajiv to step in and record the video, leaving him visibly amused and caught off guard.

Taking to Instagram, Farah, who has 4.2 million followers, shared a lively Reel featuring herself in a vibrant yellow kurta and blue flared pajamas. In the clip, she engages in a playful discussion with Kiku and Rajiv, stating, "Hamari reels bahut chal rahi hai, to abhi ham sath me reel bana rhe hain so we have to do something dynamic."

Kiku jumps in with enthusiasm, saying, "Mere paas ek kamal ka idea hai," as he reveals his concept for the reel. However, Rajiv humorously interrupts, pointing out, "Par ye to do logo ka hua na... to mai kya karunga?" To which Farah cheekily responds, "To shoot kon karega. Ye lo shoot karo."

The playful exchange captures their camaraderie and sets the stage for a fun collaboration.

Farah has captioned the video as: "The collab no one asked for... but we are giving it anyway...Kiku Sharda...friendly appearance #rajivthakur".

Meanwhile, the National Award winner has choreographed more than 100 songs in over 80 films. She has also collaborated on several international projects such as 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Bombay Dreams', and 'Vanity Fair'.

Most recently she was the choreographer for the song 'Chaleya', from the 2023 action thriller 'Jawan' directed by Atlee. Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.

The 59-year-old has directed 'Main Hoon Na', 'Om Shanti Om', 'Tees Maar Khan', and 'Happy New Year'.

Farah has also appeared as a judge on the TV reality shows like 'Indian Idol', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', 'Nach Baliye', 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega', 'Dance India Dance Li'l Masters 1', 'Just Dance', 'India's Got Talent', and 'Zee Comedy Show'.

