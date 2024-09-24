Paralympics: BAI announces Rs 50 lakh cash reward for medallist para-shuttlers

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Badminton Federation of India (BAI) on Tuesday announced the cash reward of Rs 50 lakh for the para-shuttlers, who have won medals at the recently concluded Paris Paralympics Games.

India won five medals one gold, two silver, and two bronze, country's most in any edition of the Paralympic Games, and secured podiums in the women’s events for the first time at the recently concluded event in Paris.

"Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, President of Badminton Association of India (BAI) and Chief Minister of Assam, announced that BAI will honour the 2024 medallists for their outstanding efforts that scripted history with a combined reward of INR 50 lakh," BAi said in a release.

"Considering the tight tournament schedule of the players, BAI will also organise a virtual interaction session with players to congratulate them and to understand their requirements for continued development," it added.

Nitesh Kumar clinched the gold in the Men’s Singles SL3 category, while Suhas Yathiraj (Men’s singles SL4) added to his silver haul from Tokyo with a repeat triumph in Paris.

Thulasimathi Murugesan, Manisha Ramadass, and Nithya Sre Sivan made history by becoming the first Indian women shuttlers to secure medals at the Paralympics.

Thulasimathi bagged the silver in the Women’s Singles SU5 and Manisha bagged bronze. Meanwhile, Nithya secured a bronze in the SH6 category.

The gold medal winner, Nitesh, will receive a purse of Rs 15 lakh, silver medallists, Suhas and Thulasimathi, will get Rs 10 lakh each; and bronze medallists, Manisha and Nithya will be rewarded with Rs 7.5 lakh apiece.

"Indian Para badminton players have been performing consistently on the world stage and the cash rewards are just one way for BAI to recognise their efforts in helping the country win medals at the Paralympics," BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra said.

"BAI is committed to developing and promoting para-badminton across the country and helping these players achieve much more success and many more initiatives to develop para-badminton are being undertaken," he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.