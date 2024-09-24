Agra police maligning UP govt’s image, will raise issue with CM Yogi: BJP MLA

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) BJP MLA Girraj Singh Dharmesh, from Agra Cantonment on Tuesday opened up a front against the police and levelled serious allegations at its functioning. He claimed that instead of enforcing law and order, they were colluding with criminals and giving them protection.

Speaking to IANS, the BJP MLA said that he would take the issue up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and impress upon him how the criminals and other rogue elements were getting shielded by the police.

"Agra lacks a true Police Commissionerate; instead, we have a ‘commission rate’ where senior officers and Assistant Commissioners of Police are offering protection to land mafia and other criminals," he asserted.

The MLA expressed his intention to discuss these issues with CM Yogi Adityanath, stating, "I will meet with him soon to present my findings, which I have documented in a letter."

Dharmesh also claimed to possess evidence of several police officers' misconduct, which he plans to present to the UP CM.

He also highlighted a troubling trend, noting that Non-Bailable Warrants (NBW) were being dismissed shortly after arrests, while dedicated BJP workers were being incarcerated under serious charges.

He further alleged that due to inadequate police advocacy in court, many criminals, including rapists and land mafia, were being acquitted.

Citing a recent incident involving the Chatta Police Station, he mentioned that a person arrested under the NBW was apprehended but released within two hours.

"Who authorised this release? This raises serious questions about police accountability," he said.

The Commissionerate system, implemented in Agra by CM Yogi Adityanath on November 25, 2022, aimed to enhance police effectiveness. However, concerns about its operation have persisted, particularly following high-profile incidents involving police misconduct.

Dharmesh, known for his vocal stance against corruption, previously raised alarms about irregularities within the Agra Smart City project, specifically targeting Nodal Officer RK Singh for alleged financial misconduct.

Despite his efforts, he reports that no substantial action has been taken by the UP government regarding these complaints.

As these allegations unfold, the Agra Police and local government officials are likely to face increased scrutiny regarding their handling of crime and corruption in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.