Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 23rd Highlights, Nabeel on fire

Bigg Boss Episode Highlights (September 23)

Drama, intense nominations, and shocking twists rocked the latest Bigg Boss episode. Here's a detailed recap:

Nominations Spark Tension

Bigg Boss ordered contestants to nominate those deemed ineligible by slapping foam on their faces.

Nominations Recap

1. Aditya Om targets Prithvi for whispering.

2. Prithvi nominates Sonia for not calming him.

3. Nainika targets Nagamanikantha for lack of happiness.

4. Nabeel nominates Sonia, citing Prithvi and Nikhil's attacks.

5. Prerna targets Manikantha for hidden intentions.

6. Prerna also nominates Nainika for invisible gameplay.

7. Sonia slams Nabeel for failing as task manager and human.

8. Sonia nominates Aditya for poor performance.

9. Nagamanikantha fears Prithvi's physical retaliation.

10. Vishnupriya targets Prerna for staying silent.

11. Prithvi nominates Nabeel and Nagamanikantha.

12. Yashmi calls Manikantha weak.

Sonia-Nabeel Clash

Sonia labels Nabeel a failed task manager; Nabeel retorts, accusing Sonia of using Nikhil and Prithvi.

Nikhil Saves Nainika

As Chief, Nikhil saves Nainika from nominations.

Final Nominations

Prithvi, Nagamanikantha, Aditya, Prerna, Sonia, and Nabeel face elimination.

Key Highlights

Yashmi's transformation as Chief

Prerna-Vishnupriya conflict resolution

Vishnupriya prolongs task

Contestants clash

Nikhil's power play saves Nainika

