Jabardasth Varsha Set To Enter Bigg Boss Telugu 7 House

Bigg Boss Telugu will soon be returning with a new season. Yes, what you read is right. Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 is gearing up for its launch.

According to reports, the new season is all set to get launched in the month of September.

The show's organizers have unleashed a promo, which features Akkineni Nagarjuna holding a popcorn tub. It is officially confirmed that he is going to host the show.

According to reports, Jabardasth fame Anchor Varsha is likely to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu season 7.

In a recent interview, Varsha said, "I am getting film opportunities, but I do not hope to be a heroine. I am going to participate in a big show soon."

