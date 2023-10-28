Gana Bala Wild Card Entry In Bigg Boss Tamil 7?

Bigg Boss Tamil season 7 has been receiving a lot of love from the viewers. The show is hosted by actor Kamal Hassan. The reality show began with 18 contestants. There have been a few evictions in the house (that of Ananya, Bhava Chelladurai and Vijay Varma).

Currently, there are 15 contestants left in the house. The makers are planning to add a new twist shortly. Yes, what you read is right! Tamil playback singer Gana Bala is all set to make a wild card entry into Bigg Boss Tamil 7. Yes, Gana Bala will be entering the house in Sunday's episode, as per our sources.

Either Vinusha or Vishnu could get evicted from the show this weekend.

It remains to be seen who will bid goodbye to the house once and for all.

Keep watching Sakshi Post for all Bigg Boss Tamil 7 updates.