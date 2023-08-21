Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Full Contestants List

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 promo is out. It is officially confirmed that the show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show will be telecast on Star Maa. The premiere date is here: September 3, 2023.

Gear up for a Bigg Boss revolution! It's not a conclusion, but an electrifying new chapter that will flip your perceptions "Ulta Pulta" with the ever-charming @iamnagarjuna .Are you intrigued? Excited? The grand launch is on September 3rd.#BiggBossTelugu7, exclusively on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/zaUGvJcIpf — Starmaa (@StarMaa) August 20, 2023

BBTelugu 7 contestants, start date

The official contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is out. Like in the previous season, there are no big celebrities even in this season. All are new faces.

Check out the participants' names: