Bigg Boss Telugu Season 7 Full Contestants List

Aug 21, 2023, 12:39 IST
bigg-boss-telugu 7-contestants-list - Sakshi Post

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 promo is out. It is officially confirmed that the show will be hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna. The show will be telecast on Star Maa. The premiere date is here: September 3, 2023.

BBTelugu 7 contestants, start date

The official contestants' list of Bigg Boss Telugu 7 is out. Like in the previous season, there are no big celebrities even in this season. All are new faces.

Check out the participants' names:

  • Singer Damini
  • Actress Shakeela
  • Amardeep
  • Shobha Shetty
  • Sandeep Master
  • Gautham Krishnan
  • Shuvaji hero
  • Bullet Bhaskar
  • Bhole Shavali
  • Anjali Pawan
  • Pallavi Prashanth
  • Anil Geela
  • Jabardasth Naresh
  • Sheetal Gautham
  • Mahesh Achanta
  • Anushu Reddy
  • Sagar
     

