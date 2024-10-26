Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shocking Double Elimination

Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Shocking Double Elimination Looms, Naini Pavani and Mystery Contestant in Danger Zone

As Bigg Boss 8 Telugu hurtles towards the end of another explosive week, the tension inside the house is palpable. The contestants are on edge, awaiting the outcome of the latest voting results. And, in a stunning twist, not one but two housemates are reportedly facing the axe.

Nayani Pavani's Journey Comes to an End?

According to insiders, Naini Pavani is likely to bid adieu to the show due to a significant shortfall in votes. The young contestant has struggled to make a lasting impact on the audience, and her exit seems imminent.

Mystery Contestant in Danger Zone

However, in a shocking turn of events, rumors suggest that another contestant has unexpectedly slipped into the danger zone. The identity of this celebrity remains a closely guarded secret, leaving fans wondering who will be the next to join Naini Pavani on the chopping block.

Nagarjuna's Verdict

In today's episode, host Nagarjuna will convene with the housemates to discuss their performances and provide valuable feedback. Will he drop any hints about the surprise elimination? The contestants will be on tenterhooks as they await his assessment.

Vishnupriya Takes Charge

Meanwhile, Vishnupriya has assumed the role of Mega Chief of the house, securing her safety for the next week, as per the show's rules. Her strategic move has temporarily shielded her from elimination, but the game is far from over.

The Suspense Continues

As the week draws to a close, the Bigg Boss 8 Telugu housemates are bracing themselves for another dramatic elimination. Who will be the mystery contestant facing the exit? Will Naini Pavani's fate be sealed? Tune in to find out.

