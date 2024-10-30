Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Mehaboob Apologizes for Controversial Remarks

Bigg Boss 8 Contestant Mehaboob Breaks Silence, Apologizes for Controversial Remarks

Recently eliminated Bigg Boss 8 contestant Mehaboob took to social media to express his regret and apologize for his controversial comments that sparked outrage among viewers. In a heartfelt video message, Mehaboob acknowledged that his words had hurt many and took full responsibility for his actions.

A Sincere Apology

Mehaboob began by thanking his fans for their unwavering support throughout his Bigg Boss journey. He admitted that his comments had disappointed many and damaged his reputation. "I promised to play fair, but my words hurt many. I apologize for that," he said.

Clarifying the Community Voting Controversy

Mehaboob addressed the recent controversy surrounding his conversation with fellow contestant Nabeel about community voting. He explained that his words were misinterpreted and blown out of proportion. "Bigg Boss shows only 30 seconds of our conversations, but it's projected as something entirely different," he clarified.

Lessons Learned

Reflecting on his Bigg Boss experience, Mehaboob realized that he failed to meet expectations. "As a contestant, I failed, but as an audience, you all won," he said graciously. He promised to bounce back stronger and produce better content.

A Message to Fans

Mehaboob expressed gratitude to his fans for standing by him despite his mistakes. "You supported me without any expectations. I'll make sure to deliver better content soon," he assured.

This apology comes after Mehaboob faced severe backlash for his comments on community voting, which many perceived as insensitive and divisive. His elimination from Bigg Boss 8 was seen as a consequence of his actions.

A New Beginning

Mehaboob's sincere apology and willingness to learn from his mistakes have earned him respect from fans and critics alike. As he returns to his music career, fans eagerly await his next move, hoping he'll emerge stronger and wiser from this experience.

