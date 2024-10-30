Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 29th Oct Highlights, Nikhil's Aggressive Behavior

Bigg Boss 8: Nikhil's Aggressive Behavior Raises Eyebrows

The October 29 episode of Bigg Boss 8 was filled with drama and excitement. The contestants were divided into four teams for the captaincy task, and Nikhil's aggressive behavior became a major talking point.

The task, titled "BB Intilo Daredi," required the teams to protect their water tanks from being emptied by opposing teams. Nikhil, who was part of the blue team, was seen getting physical and argumentative with other contestants, particularly Gautam and Prithvi.

Nikhil's behavior raised eyebrows, especially when he was seen roughly handling female contestants, including Yashmi and Prerana. His actions were deemed unacceptable by the other contestants, who felt he had crossed a line.

Gautam, who was targeted by Nikhil, confronted him about his behavior, saying he had no sense of decorum. Nikhil retaliated, asking Gautam if he had any sense.

The episode ended with the contestants intervening to separate Nikhil and Gautam, who were on the verge of getting physical.

The task ultimately ended with the blue team being eliminated, and Gautam's team emerging victorious.

Nikhil's aggressive behavior has become a topic of discussion among fans, with many expressing concern about his conduct on the show.

Will Nikhil's behavior have consequences in the upcoming episodes? Only time will tell.

