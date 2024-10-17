Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta fumes in anger at Prithvi

Bigg Boss: Prithvi and Manikanta Get into a Heated Argument

The latest promo of Bigg Boss has revealed a massive fight between Prithvi and Manikanta, two contestants of the show. The argument started when Prithvi questioned Manikanta's behavior, asking him to explain what he meant by saying "mature" . Manikanta, feeling irritated, responded aggressively.

"Who Are You?" Manikanta Asks Prithvi

The conversation quickly escalated into a full-blown fight, with both contestants exchanging heated words. Manikanta asked Prithvi, "Who are you to question me?" and accused him of having an attitude problem. Prithvi retaliated, saying that Manikanta was being overly sensitive.

Gautam and Nabiel Intervene

As the argument intensified, Gautam and Nabiel stepped in to intervene, trying to calm down Manikanta. However, Prithvi continued to provoke him, saying, "Don't try to scare me, I'm not afraid of you." Manikanta lost his cool, shouting, "Don't yell at me, you don't know who I am."

Physical Altercation Averted

The situation almost turned physical when Prithvi approached Manikanta, but Gautam and Nabiel managed to hold him back. The episode ended with Prithvi warning Manikanta not to mess with him.

Royal Clan's Infighting

This fight highlights the growing tensions within the Royal Clan, which has been struggling to maintain unity. With Prithvi and Manikanta at odds, it remains to be seen how this conflict will affect the clan's dynamics and the overall game.

Will Prithvi and Manikanta Reconcile?

The Bigg Boss house is known for its unpredictable twists and turns. Will Prithvi and Manikanta resolve their differences, or will their feud continue to simmer? Tune in to find out.

