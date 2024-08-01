Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Contestant List With Instagram Profiles

Bigg Boss Telugu is back with its eighth season, promising another thrilling ride of drama, entertainment, and competition. The highly anticipated show is set to premiere in a few days, with actor Nagarjuna Akkineni once again taking the helm as the host. Rumour has it that the star is commanding a hefty fee for his hosting duties.

Speculation about the participants has been rife, with fans eagerly awaiting the official lineup. While the complete list remains under wraps, here are some names that have been making the rounds:

Raj Tarun (Actor)

Prabhas Srinu (Comedian)

Gayatri Gupta (Actress)

Vindhya (Anchor)

Venu Swamy (Astrologer)

Nikhil (Anchor)

Bamchik Bablu (Youtuber)

Shweta Naidu (Dancer)

Deepika (Actress)

Indraneel (TV Actor)

Saddam (Comedian)

Yadam Raju (Comedian)

Sana (Actress)

Kiraak RP (Comedian)

Shiva (Anchor)

Stay tuned to us for more updates!