Tragedy Strikes Dance Choreographer Sekhar Master's Family 

Tollywood dance choreographer Sekhar Master is mourning the tragic passing of his brother. The tragedy struck his family months after his sister-in-law passed away.

Sekhar Master, known for his collaborations with top stars in the Telugu film industry, turned to social media to share his sorrow and pay tribute to his beloved family member. "Will miss you, Sudha. Wherever I go, whatever I do, I am remembering you. Can't digest this. Hopefully, you are happy somewhere. You will always remain with us. Miss you ra, Thammudu (sic)," the dance choreographer wrote.

Celebrities such as Anasuya Bharadwaj have offered their sincerest condolences to Sekhar and his family.