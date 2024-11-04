Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Avinash Saves Rohini, Nominates Nikhil Instead

The nominations for the tenth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 have begun, and the episode has already been shot. Seven contestants have been nominated this week, and the list is filled with strong contenders.

As per the rules set by Bigg Boss, each contestant had to nominate only one person. By the end of the nominations process, seven contestants made it to the list. However, Bigg Boss gave Mega Chief Avinash the power to save one contestant and swap them with another. Avinash saved his friend Rohini and nominated Nikhil instead.

Here's the full list of nominated contestants:

1. Prithvi

2. Nikhil

3. Yashmi

4. Prerana

5. Vishnupriya

6. Hariteja

7. Gautham

This week's nominations list is filled with strong contestants, making it difficult to predict who will be eliminated. Notably, the entire Kannada batch, including Prithvi, Nikhil, Yashmi, and Prerana , is nominated. This might split the votes, making it challenging for them.

Hariteja, who was in the danger zone last week, has been nominated again. Vishnupriya and Gautham, who usually receive high votes, are also on the list.

Yashmi and Prithvi might receive fewer votes compared to Nikhil and Prerana , who have a strong fan base. However, with four Kannada contestants nominated, the voting share might be affected.

This week's elimination will be shocking, and fans are eagerly waiting to see who will bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house.

