Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : 5th Nov Highlights , Nabeel and Gautham's Intense Battle

Bigg Boss: Gautham Wins Hearts Despite Losing to Nabeel

The seventh week of Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 has kicked off with a bang! The contestants are pulling out all the stops to ensure their survival in the house. This week's nominations have put Prerna, Vishnupriya, Hariteja, Gautham, Nikhil, Yashmi, and Prithvi in the danger zone.

The episode began with Nikhil taking Yashmi to task for addressing Gautham as "akka" (sister) during the nominations. He advises Yashmi to maintain a distance from Gautham, sparking rumors of a possible romance between the two.

Gautham, known for his impressive gameplay in season 7, has brought the same energy to this season. In a task where he faced off against Nabeel, Gautham put up a fierce fight, impressing audiences and contestants alike.

Bigg Boss assigned a challenge, "Shape Your Future," where Nabeel and Gautham had to pin objects on a board. Despite receiving support from the Kannada batch and other contestants, Nabeel emerged victorious. However, Gautham's determination and physical endurance won hearts.

As the winner, Nabeel received a briefcase containing Rs. 1.20 lakh. In a surprising move, he gifted the orange briefcase to Yashmi, making her a contender for the chief contestant position alongside Rohini, who had already won a match.

With tensions running high, contestants are preparing for the elimination round. Who will bid goodbye to the Bigg Boss house this week? Stay tuned for more updates.