Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Contestant Sachana Eliminated in 24 Hours

Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Shocking Elimination Twist in Just 24 Hours!

The highly anticipated Bigg Boss Tamil season 8 has kicked off with a bang, and in a surprising twist, the show has already witnessed its first elimination in just 24 hours! Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, who replaces Kamal Haasan this season, the show promises to be an exciting ride.

The first contestant to be eliminated is Sachana, who had acted alongside Vijay Sethupathi in the movie "Maharaja." The promo released by the channel showed Sachana being eliminated, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind this sudden decision.

This season's contestants include Mahalakshmi's husband Ravindar, whose wedding made headlines two years ago, along with Darsha Gupta, Sathya, Deepak, RJ Ananthi, Sunita Gogoi, Jeffrey, Ranjith, Pavithra Janani, Soundarya, Arun Prasad, Tarshika, Vijay Vishal, Anshitha, Arnav, Muthukumar, and Jacqueline.

Interestingly, many of the contestants are TV actors, making this season a unique blend of talent and drama.

The big question on everyone's mind is - what led to Sachana's sudden elimination? Was it a strategic move by the makers or a genuine decision based on performance? Only time will tell.

