Congress will form next govt in Haryana and J&K, claims Sachin Pilot

Jaipur, Oct 7 (IANS) Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Monday claimed that the Congress will form the next government in Haryana and J&K with a majority.

“On Tuesday, the counting of votes of two states will take place and we are going to form the next government in Haryana with a good majority,” the former Deputy Chief Minister told the media persons in Tonk.

He added that the BJP has tried many political tricks in J&K but the INDIA bloc will get a clear majority there too.

“Many political games were played in J&K, some behind the scenes. However, the people there will give a clear majority to the INDIA bloc after 10 years,” the former Chief Minister said.

He added that the elections in both the states are elections for change. “We will form our government in both the states. In J&K, the BJP had their government with the help of the Governor. People voted for change and 80 per cent voting has been recorded,” he said.

On leadership in Haryana and J&K, Pilot said that there is a process in Congress to decide who will lead.

“There is a meeting of the legislative party, observers go from Delhi, submit their report to the party president, then the central leadership takes a decision after consulting the MLAs. After the procedure is followed, the leader of the legislative party is decided,” the former Chief Minister said.

Regarding ‘One Nation. One Election’, he said that the BJP claims to conduct ‘One Nation, One Election’, however, elections in Jharkhand and Maharashtra are yet to be held, adding that along with these elections, Congress hopes the date for Rajasthan’s seven Assembly seats is also decided.

“There are 10 seats lying vacant in Uttar Pradesh and many Lok Sabha seats are also lying vacant. We hope that the date of elections will be decided soon,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

