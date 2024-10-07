Mexican mayor assassinated days after assuming office

Mexico City, Oct 7 (IANS) Alejandro Arcos, Mayor of the city of Chilpancingo in the Mexican state of Guerrero, was assassinated just six days after taking office, local authorities said.

"His loss has left all of Guerrero society in mourning and fills us with indignation," Guerrero state Governor Evelyn Salgado wrote on social media X.

Arcos was elected in June as a representative of an opposition coalition that included the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Following his assassination, the PRI denounced the crime as "cowardly" and called for justice, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to PRI President Alejandro Moreno, Arcos's murder came three days after the homicide of Francisco Tapia, secretary of Chilpancingo's city council.

The state attorney general's office said it had opened an investigation into Arcos' homicide.

Guerrero, one of Mexico's poorest states, has endured years of violence related to turf wars between cartels fighting for control of drug production and trafficking.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.