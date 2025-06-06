Trump says it may be better for Russia-Ukraine conflict to last longer

Washington, June 6 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said that it might be better to let Russia and Ukraine keep on fighting for a while despite German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's call for more US pressure on Russia.

When meeting with Merz at the White House, Trump said that the "bad blood" and "hatred" between the sides would make it hard to reach a ceasefire any time soon, marking a shift from his earlier proclamation that the conflict would end quickly.

"They fight, fight, fight," Trump said. "Sometimes you let them fight for a little while. You see it in hockey. You see it in sports. The referees let them go for a couple of seconds. Let them go for a little while before you pull them apart."

During the meeting, Merz told Trump that "America is again in a very strong position of ending this war," adding: "We are looking for more pressure on Russia."

On new sanctions on Russia, Trump said on Thursday that nothing was imminent. However, he hinted he might sanction both Russia and Ukraine because "it takes two to tango."

"When I see the moment when it's not going to stop, we'll be very tough," Trump said. "And it could be on both countries."

Earlier Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that he is "playing with fire" as the Russia-Ukraine conflict shows no immediate signs of ending.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump made harsh remarks on both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I'm not happy with what Putin's doing," Trump told reporters before he took Air Force One from Morristown, New Jersey back to Washington.

"I don't know what the hell happened to Putin," he said.

