Tripura govt sanctions Rs 100 crore to set up a Bhavan in Mumbai

Mumbai/Agartala, Dec 5 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 100 crore to set up a Tripura Bhavan in Navi Mumbai.

After visiting the land of the proposed Tripura Bhavan at Sector 16 of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, the Chief Minister said that after construction of the Bhavan, it would facilitate the accommodation of people of the state who often visit Mumbai for medical treatment, business, educational and various other purposes.

An official in Agartala said that during his visit, Saha, accompanied by Tripura and Mumbai government officials, inspected the land and reviewed the progress of the work of the new Tripura Bhavan.

“Considering the need of the people, especially the ailing people, the state government has been planning to establish a Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai,” the Chief Minister told the media in Navi Mumbai.

He said: “The Cabinet decided to set up one Tripura Bhavan in Mumbai and accordingly acquire land for the purpose. The land is very close to the Tata Cancer Hospital and is accessible via two roads. States like Sikkim and other states are also setting up state Bhavans in the area. I have also reviewed the design of the proposed Tripura Bhavan structure. In the coming days, the people of Tripura would greatly benefit from this initiative.”

Tripura Chief Minister went to Mumbai on Wednesday to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a third time on Thursday evening.

Currently, there are three Tripura Bhavans in Kolkata, two in Delhi and one in Guwahati.

Earlier a Tripura Bhavan was set up in Chennai but it was subsequently closed.

