Tribal population in J'Khand declined by 10 per cent, B'deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha on Thursday and said that the tribal population was witnessing a 'fast decline' because of the influx of Muslims from neighbouring Bangladesh. He also called for preparation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) to arrest the disturbing and damaging trend in the area's demography.

The BJP Parliamentarian, speaking in Lok Sabha, claimed that the Bangladeshi men were intruding into tribal-dominated state and marrying the tribal women and this was happening under the nose of ruling JMM-Congress government.

"When Jharkhand separated from Bihar in 2000, the Dalit population in Santhal Pargana (one of the divisions of Jharkhand) was 36 per cent which has now reduced to 26 per cent. I want to ask where the 10 per cent tribes have gone, how have they vanished?" Nishikant Dubey wondered, while claiming that none including the state government was paying heed to their pangs.

"Bangladeshi intruders are marrying tribal women, not just at one place but across the belt. This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. There are many tribal women who are contesting polls on tribal quota, but their husbands are Muslim men," he mentioned.

District council chairman, a tribal woman, is married to Muslim man while many women village head's husbands are Muslims, he said citing some examples.

"Madhupur, one of the Assembly in his Lok Sabha constituency, registered a rise of 117 per cent in Muslim population," he claimed.

As the BJP MP met with resistance in the House, he dared the Opposition to prove him wrong.

"If I am proven wrong on any of these facts, I am ready to resign," he asserted.

He also said that the rise of Muslim population, particularly in West Bengal's two districts -- Malda and Murshidabad -- was creating troubles for local community and also held them responsible for the recent communal riots in Dangapada and Taranagar Ilaami.

Nishikant Dubey also demanded that the Centre takes stock of the situation and turns the two districts of Bengal, with ‘abrupt Muslim population growth’ into Union Territories.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.