Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2025: Registration, Price, Itinerary, Everything You Need to Know

The Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2025 marks the 21st edition of this legendary motorcycling expedition, offering riders an unparalleled journey through the majestic terrains of the Indian Himalayas. Spanning 18 days and covering approximately 2,600 kilometers, this adventure is a testament to endurance, camaraderie, and the spirit of exploration.

Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2025: Dates, Total Distance, and More

Dates: June 28–July 15, 2025

Duration: 18 days

Total Distance: 2,600 km

Starting Point: Chandigarh, India

Participants: Limited to 70 riders

Altitude: Up to 19,024 feet at Umling La, the world's highest motorable pass

Participants will be divided into two groups, each embarking on distinct yet equally exhilarating routes. Team Spiti and Team Zanskar

Highlights—Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2025:

Explore the secluded Zanskar Valley, characterized by its rugged terrain and rich cultural heritage.

Visit Padum, the administrative center of Zanskar, nestled amidst towering peaks.

Ascend Umling La, challenging both rider and machine in this high-altitude endeavor.

Both routes promise a mix of tarmac roads, dirt trails, water crossings, and mountain passes, ensuring a comprehensive Himalayan experience.

Registration Details:

Individual Entry: ₹80,000

Couple Entry: ₹160,000

Note: Couples can register only for Team Spiti.

Registration Process:

Visit the official registration page.

Complete the online form with personal and ride-related information.

Upload necessary documents, including passport-size photograph, valid driver's license, vehicle registration, insurance documents, medical history and fitness certificates

Submit the registration fee.

Secure your spot by registering today at the official Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey 2025 page.