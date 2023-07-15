Traffic flow restored in some parts of Delhi

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) The Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday that several roads in the national capital, which were previously closed due to the overflow of the Yamuna River, have now been reopened. As the floodwaters recede, normal traffic movement has been restored in some parts of the city, bringing relief to commuters and residents in affected areas.

The receding water levels have allowed cops to lift the road closures and reopen key some routes.

According to a traffic advisory issued on Saturday, water level of Yamuna River receded from a 45-year-high of 208.60 meters to 207.67 meters at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

“The same has started showing results in the form of decrease in water-logging on roads. As on 11 a.m., restrictions on some roads were relaxed for traffic movement, while some roads are still closed,” it said.

“The Bhairon Marg from Mathura Road to Ring Road, Vikas Marg from ITO to Laxmi Nagar, both carriageways, and Nishad Raj Marg from Shanti Van to Geeta Colony have been opened,” it said.

However, the road from Shanti Van to Rajghat and towards ISBT is still closed, while the boulevard road-slip road-service road-left turn under Yudhishthira Setu has been opened.

The advisory further said that the Chandgi Ram Akhara to Mukarba Chowk carriageway and Chandgi Ram Akhara to IP College, both carriageways, have been opened.

“The Ring Road-Majnu Ka Tilla-ISBT-Shanti Van-IP flyover to IP Depot, both carriageways, Ring Road-IP Depot to IP flyover to ISBT carriageway, Salim Garh bypass, Old Iron Bridge Pusta to Shamshan Ghat, and Outer Ring Road-Mukarba Chowk to Wazirabad carriageway are still closed,” the advisory read.

“The entry of heavy goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu Border, Tikri Border, Rajokari Border, Badarpur Border, Chilla Border, Gazipur Border, Loni Border, Apsara Border and Bhopura Border. However, there are no restrictions on vehicles carrying essential commodities/services and relief materials,” it said.

“Commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to the low-lying areas in view of the high alert issued by the administration and in case of unavoidable journey, the above-mentioned roads should be avoided,” it added.

