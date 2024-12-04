TPL Season 6: Hyderabad Strikers and Yash Mumbai Eagles take top two spots on Day Two (Ld)

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Hyderabad Strikers and Yash Mumbai Eagles secured victory in their respective matches to take the top two spots as the second day of the Tennis Premier League Season 6 saw another round of pulsating contests between the eight teams taking place at the Cricket Club of India here on Wednesday

Hyderabad Strikers moved to the top of the table after an excellent outing, while Yash Mumbai Eagles secured second place at the end of Day Two. Rohan Bopanna’s Rajasthan Rangers sit in third place with the Chennai Smashers completing the top four.

In the first half of action on Day 2, Bengaluru SG Pipers defeated the Bengal Wizards 52-48 to grab the lead while Sumit Nagal's Gujarat Panthers overcame Punjab Patriots 54-46 to rise to the second spot.

After another exhilarating day of tennis action, Hyderabad Strikers are at the top of the table with 112 points. Yash Mumbai Eagles sit in second place with 109 points, followed by Rajasthan Rangers in third place with 103 points. Chennai Smashers are in fourth place with 99 points, while Bengaluru SG Pipers and Gujarat Panthers are right behind them with 98 and 97 points respectively. Bengal Wizards and Punjab Patriots are tied for seventh place with 91 points each.

Bengaluru SG Pipers and Bengal Wizards got the action underway on Wednesday with Gabriela Knutson taking on Kamilla Rakhimova. Bengal Wizards’ Kamilla Rakhimova prevailed 14-11 in the Women’s Singles category. The Men’s Singles category saw Niki Poonacha and Bernabe Zapata battle it out, with the former clinching a 13-12 win.

Bengaluru SG Pipers’ pairing of Gabriela Knutson and Anirudh Chandrasekar got the better of Kamilla Rakhimova and Sriram Balaji of Bengal Wizards, winning 14-11 in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles category, Anirudh Chandrasekar and Bernabe Zapata Miralles defeated Niki Poonacha and Sriram Balaji 15-10, helping Bengaluru SG Pipers win a closely contested match 52-48.

The second match of the day saw Ekaterina Kazionova give the Gujarat Panthers the perfect start, cruising to a 19-6 victory against Punjab Patriots' Akanksha Nitture in the Women’s Singles category. Mukund Sasikumar won the Men’s Singles against Sumit Nagal with a scoreline of 15-10.

In the Mixed Doubles category, Ekaterina Kazionova and Vijay Sundar Prashanth of Gujarat Panthers won their match against Akanksha Nitture and Saketh Myneni 15-10. Even though the Punjab Patriots won the Men’s Doubles category with Saketh Myneni and Mukund Sasikumar overcoming Sumit Nagal and Vijay Sundar Prashanth 15-10, the Gujarat Panthers won the match 54-46.

The third match saw Hyderabad Strikers and Chennai Smashers facing each other. Harriet Dart got the better of Conny Perrin in the Women’s Singles category, winning 14-11 in a hard-fought contest. The Men’s Singles contest was another nail-biter as Hugo Gaston prevailed over Benjamin Lock 14-11.

Harriet Dart and Vishnu Vardhan of the Hyderabad Strikers won against Conny Perrin and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli 16-9 in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles category, Hugo Gaston and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli lost 14-11 to Benjamin Lock and Vishnu Vardhan. Hyderabad Strikers came out on top in the match with a scoreline of 55-45.

Rajasthan Rangers played against the Yash Mumbai Eagles in the final match of Day Two. Zeynep Sonmez secured a convincing win against Cristina Dinu with a scoreline of 17-8 in the Women’s Singles category. Arthur Fery got the better of Karan Singh in the Men’s Singles game, winning the match 14-11.

Yash Eagles Mumbai’s Zeynep Sonmez and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan won their game against Cristina Dinu and Rohan Bopanna, sealing a 15-10 victory in the Mixed Doubles category. In the Men’s Doubles game, Rohan Bopanna and Arthur Fery clinched a 14-11 win against Karan Singh and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan. However, it was the Yash Mumbai Eagles that triumphed in the match 54-46.

