Tom Cruise is the ‘coolest person’ Jay Mohr has ever met

Los Angeles, July 29 (IANS) Actor and stand-up star Jay Mohr believes Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is the “coolest person” he has ever met.

Mohr, who worked with Cruise in the 1996 sports-drama movie 'Jerry Maguire', shared his admiration, saying, "I think Tom Cruise is the coolest person I’ve ever met."

He told Us Weekly that he had "no idea" what he was doing at the time.

“ 'Jerry Maguire' was my first movie. I had no idea what I was doing. I think I was too young and dumb to be nervous,” Mohr said.

Mohr made his feature film debut with 'Jerry Maguire' in 1996. He has since appeared in films such as 'Suicide Kings', 'Paulie', 'Mafia!', 'Small Soldiers', 'Go', 'Cherry Falls', 'The Adventures of Pluto Nash', 'Are We There Yet?', 'Street Kings', 'Hereafter', 'The Incredible Burt Wonderstone', and also hosts his own podcast, 'Mohr Stories'.

Meanwhile, Hannah Waddingham recently described Cruise as "gorgeous and inspirational."

The 50-year-old actress, who stars alongside Cruise in the upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' movie, praised her co-star for his work ethic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Speaking about her preparations for the movie and working with Cruise, Waddingham told 'Entertainment Tonight': "We were in an Osprey (helicopter), we landed on a moving vessel with four and a half thousand Naval men and women on it and spent five days (aboard). I can't tell you how inspired I came away by Tom and (director) Chris McQuarrie."

The upcoming 'Mission: Impossible' film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is a direct sequel to 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' Part One and the eighth instalment in the 'Mission: Impossible' series.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.