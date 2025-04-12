Lisa Ray: Being a geriatric mom has its challenges

Mumbai, April 12 (IANS) Actress Lisa Ray has talked about being a geriatric mother and how it comes with challenges, but added that the blessings, lessons and the love love overshadow all.

Lisa took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback video of her baby Soleil with the text: “that moment you realise your child will teach you as much about life as you will try to teach them”.

In the caption, the actress talked about being a geriatric mother to her twinks Sufi and Soleil.”

She wrote: “Hello, I’m Lisa Ray, a geriatric mother. Now this is not a euphemism but a technical term for any woman who becomes pregnant at 35 or older!!!! Clearly this classification is not longer valid in a world where women are exercising choice to start a family later in life as well as embracing IVF and surrogacy to become mothers. (sic).”

The actress revealed that she became a mother to her “glorious twins Sufi and Soleil at age 46 through surrogacy.”

“A friend sent me this video of Soleil from a few years back and I realised I owe much of my healing and healthy habits to my girls,” said the actress.

She revealed that she exercises and lifts weights not only for herself but so she can keep up “with these twin forces of nature.”

“The girls have brought music, dance and revived a love for performance art in our home. They sing their hearts out, dance and wiggle and throw their bodies around as we were meant to. I can’t always keep up but I’m dancing - weirdly, but with full commitment- more than I have in years. I’ve also learned how to chill more,” she added.

Lisa revealed that she watches the world with a “curious lens”.

“Wonder and enchantment is mine again. Seeing the world through their curious lens, answering questions (when did Pluto become a planet? Where does blood come from? Can I plant a palm tree in my room?) has shifted my perspective. Childlike has always been the goal (as opposed to childish),” she wrote.

Lisa has learnt the art of being patient.

“Patience. Boy, all those years of meditation has paid off. And yet, my girls have a knack of highlighting all the areas of my life which are tender and triggering. Do I get worn down? Hell, yes. Has my patience grown? Hell, yes. The two are not mutually exclusive (sic),” she wrote.

“Supplements and staying supple. Having a flexible spine some day is the lodestar of youth. We’ll try practising downward dog with two toddlers on your back. Most yoga mamas’ practise gets an upgrade with children (sic).”

“You have to practise in chaos, you practise when you can and you have to adapt or give up the mat- all yogic principles in my opinion. Flexibility doesn’t end with asanas and kids. Your children teach you the essence of how to become more flexible in outlook and routine,” she shared.

Talking about the challenges, she said: “So yes, being a Geriatric mom has its challenges. But the blessings, the lessons the LOVE overshadow all else. And I wouldn’t change a thing (sic).”

