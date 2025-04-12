Kerala CM Vijayan on a ‘hot seat’ as allegations mount against his office

Thiruvananthapuram, April 12 (IANS) As Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s tenure enters its ninth consecutive year, a series of allegations involving his close aides and even family members have placed him under intense political heat.

The controversy surrounding his daughter, Veena Vijayan, escalated on Friday when the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) filed a charge sheet in connection with an alleged illegal financial deal between her now-defunct IT firm, Exalogic, and Kochi-based Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL). The court, after a detailed examination, accepted the charge sheet and formally registered a case.

Simultaneously, another trouble brewed for Vijayan’s office as the Kerala High Court ordered a CBI probe into allegations of disproportionate assets against his Chief Principal Secretary, K.M. Abraham.

The probe follows a petition by noted public activist Joemon Puthenpurackal, known for his persistent legal activism.

Abraham, a former Chief Secretary who retired in 2017, also serves as the CEO of the influential Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), making him a key figure in the state's development apparatus.

Following the court order, retired DGP Jacob Thomas, once a close aide of Vijayan who later fell out of favour, launched a scathing attack.

“The Vigilance Court had ordered a probe against Abraham and me in 2016. I went ahead with it, but he used his power to stall the investigation. The Chief Minister must explain why Abraham continues to hold such a powerful post,” Thomas said, adding, “He will now become another Sivasankar.”

Sivasankar, a former Principal Secretary to Vijayan, was arrested twice in connection with the infamous Kerala gold smuggling case due to his ties with key accused Swapna Suresh. After serving time in jail, he returned to government service post suspension, only to be jailed again after retirement. He is currently out on bail.

In 2023, CM Vijayan’s Additional Private Secretary, C.M. Raveendran, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in the Wadakkanchery Life Mission money laundering case -- the same case linked to Sivasankar’s second arrest.

Another aide under the spotlight is P. Sasi, Vijayan’s high-profile Political Secretary.

Former CPI(M)-backed independent MLA P.V. Anvar shocked many when he alleged that Sasi owns several petrol pumps through benami deals and leads a powerful syndicate operating across the state.

Despite submitting these allegations in writing to both Vijayan and the CPI(M) state secretary, no action was taken. Anvar later resigned as MLA and joined the Congress-led opposition. He is now set to campaign actively against Vijayan in the upcoming by-election for the seat he vacated.

The appointment of Kannur University Associate Professor, the wife of Vijayan’s Private Secretary, K.K. Ragesh, has also sparked controversy. Allegations that her appointment violated UGC norms are now before the Supreme Court, with a verdict awaited.

Adding to the growing list of controversies, Vijayan’s Press Secretary, P.M. Manoj, made headlines recently after a local court sentenced his brother to life imprisonment for the 2005 murder of BJP worker Suraj in Kannur.

With these multiple allegations converging, the Congress-led opposition and the BJP have dubbed Vijayan as one of Kerala’s most corrupt chief ministers.

The CBI probe into Abraham’s assets is expected to be a key talking point for the opposition during the upcoming Nilambur assembly by-election.

