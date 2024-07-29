TJR Sudhakar Babu slams CM Naidu for failing to implement promises

Former MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu has launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for reneging on his election promises, particularly the so-called "Super Six" promises.

Speaking to the media at the party central office on Monday, Sudhakar Babu emphasized that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s words in the assembly do not align with his actions. He affirmed that the YSRCP will persist in questioning the non-implementation of the Super Six schemes. He highlighted that even before the elections, the YSRCP had warned about the impracticality of these promises. Despite his claims of vast experience and the ability to generate wealth for their implementation, CM Naidu has failed to deliver on these commitments, he added.

Questioning the implementation of new policies related to sand and liquor, the former MLA reminded the public that CM Naidu had promised monetary benefits for every child under the Talliki Vandanam scheme and questioned the status of that scheme. He said CM Naidu's behavior reflects a consistent pattern of pre-election promises followed by post-election betrayals.

The former MLA slammed CM Naidu for not being able to secure necessary funding for essential projects like Polavaram, Amaravati, and the construction of various ports despite playing an important role in the NDA government. He also expressed skepticism over Naidu's achievements at the NITI Aayog meetings, suggesting that celebrations over potential loans from the center disguised as grants were misleading and deceptive.

The former MLA flayed Pawan Kalyan, who had promised to ensure the implementation of the Super Six schemes, for his silence when CM Naidu expressed fears about implementing these schemes in the assembly.

Terming the promises of CM Naidu, including free sand and student kits, as mere farces, the former MLA said CM Naidu is focusing solely on implementing a Red Book constitution that promotes violence by attacking opponents and demolishing YSRCP workers' houses. The former MLA also condemned the police's disgraceful behavior towards YSRCP leader Chevireddy Mohith Reddy and mentioned that all significant leaders in the party were being harassed.