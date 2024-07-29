Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar’s daughter achieves first milestone in technology

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar Vaidya, who is known for television shows like 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' and 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', and her husband Rahul Vaidya have an exciting life update to share.

The actress recently shared a new development with her followers.

On Monday, Disha took to Instagram and posted a picture of her daughter, Navya, and it turns out the picture is a selfie clicked by Navya herself.

The image shows Navya in a side frame with the phone camera aimed at the ceiling.

Disha captioned the picture: “Someone has learned to take selfies.”

Meanwhile, Rahul, who was recently in Delhi, was seen shopping for his daughter. The singer visited a toy store and explored various options.

Rahul proposed to Disha on her birthday during his stint on 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2020. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Disha entered the house and accepted the proposal.

The couple exchanged wedding vows on July 16, 2021, in Mumbai. They got married in a traditional Hindu ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

The couple welcomed their daughter in September last year.

Rahul and Disha have also collaborated on many music videos, with their latest being 'Prem Kahani', which was released last year.

The singer began his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 1', where he finished third. He went on to participate in 'Bigg Boss 14', where he was the first runner-up. He also appeared on 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11' and became a finalist.

Disha, one of the most followed television actresses on Instagram, started her career with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara' at the age of 17. She played dual roles in the show and was praised for her pairing with Nakuul Mehta.

