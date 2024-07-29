Rajasthan schools to mark days for Article 370 abrogation, Savarkar Jayanti

Jaipur, July 29 (IANS) The schools in Rajasthan will observe Savarkar Jayanti on May 28 and celebrate the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 as 'Swarn Mukut Mastak Diwas'.

The Education Department has made these announcements in the calendar for 2024-25 for the government and private schools in the state.

The Department has declared 'No Bag Day' on the second and fourth Saturday of every month. On this day, different activities will be organised in schools, in which children will participate actively.

The department has also announced for On-Job training for Class 11 and 12 students during the winter holidays

According to the calendar released by Director of Education Ashish Modi, this time schools will operate only for 213 days out of 365 days of the year. There will be a holiday in schools for 152 days due to festivals and other reasons. This also includes Sunday.

It has been mentioned in the calendar that the Diwali holidays will be from October 27 to November 7, i.e. for 12 days.

Winter holidays will start on December 25 as always and will last till January 5.

The first exam in schools will be held from August 21 to 23. The second test will be held from October 14 to 16. This time the half-yearly exam will be held from December 12 to 24. The final exam (except for Board classes) will be held from April 24 to May 8 and the result will be declared on May 16.

The new academic session in government and private schools associated with the state Education Department will start on July 1, 2025.

