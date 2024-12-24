Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Spotted at Airport: New Year Plans Together?

Recent speculations have arisen regarding the rumored romance between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, fueled by their latest airport appearances. The two actors were spotted separately at Mumbai airport late on Monday night, fueling further talk about their relationship. While they were not seen together in the same frame, the timing of their arrivals has left many wondering if they plan to ring in the New Year together.

A Closer Look at the Video

A viral video, shared by user Snehzal, captures both Vijay and Rashmika as they arrive at the airport. Vijay, dressed casually in grey pants, a green jacket, and a beanie cap, was seen posing for photos with fans after briefly removing his mask. Moments later, Rashmika, who is currently making waves with her role in Pushpa 2, also arrived in a comfortable black pullover and baggy blue jeans. Like Vijay, she took a few moments to interact with her fans before heading inside.

Is There a New Year Celebration in Store?

With rumors swirling about their relationship, many fans speculate that the two are planning to spend the upcoming New Year together. However, Vijay Deverakonda, known for being private about his personal life, had previously shared his thoughts on discussing his love life publicly. In an interview with Bombay Times, he mentioned, "I will talk about it when I’m ready, when I think it’s the right time. There needs to be a purpose and a reason. When that moment arrives, I’ll share it with the world in my way."

