Video: Allu Arjun's Shocking New Look Without a Beard; Pushpa 2 to Be Delayed?

The highly anticipated sequel to the sensational hit Pushpa, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, has been making waves on social media recently, albeit for some negative reasons. Fans are expressing concern over reported tensions between Tollywood star Allu Arjun and director Sukumar behind the scenes.

Reports indicate that Stylish Star Allu Arjun is displeased with the frequent delays in shooting for Pushpa 2. Speculations about the movie's release being postponed arose after the actor revealed his recently trimmed appearance on social media. This unexpected look disappointed fans who feared further delays. Allu Arjun was seen enjoying a family vacation, prompting worries among fans about potential setbacks in filming due to his altered appearance.

Meanwhile, Director Sukumar took a break in the United States to recharge amidst the intermittent shooting schedule. On the other hand, Allu Arjun was spotted on a flight with his family, sporting his new trimmed look.

Following the immense success of Pushpa, its sequel became one of the most anticipated films, renowned for its visuals and gripping storyline. Recently, the makers pushed back the film's release date from August 15th to December 6th.

