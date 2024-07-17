India's domestic air traffic clocks 6 pc growth in June

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) India’s domestic air passenger traffic rose by 5.8 per cent to 1.32 crore in June this year from 1.24 crore in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Low-cost airline IndiGo flew 80.86 lakh passengers during the month to register a market share of 60.5 per cent, followed by Tata Group’s Air India with 17.47 lakh flyers accounting for 13.1 per cent share of the market pie.

Vistara, a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, was ranked third with 12.84 lakh passengers and a market share of 9.6 per cent during the month. The third Tata Group airline IX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India) carried 7.70 lakh passengers in June to clock a market share of 5.8 per cent.

The three Tata Group airlines cumulatively clocked a 28.5 per cent market share.

Ajay Singh-led SpiceJet carried 7.02 lakh passengers during the month while Akasa Air, which was launched two years ago, flew 5.9 lakh passengers during the month with a 4.4 per cent market share.

The data also show that Akasa Air led its competitors with the highest on-time performance (OTP) -- 79.5 per cent -- at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports during June 2024, while SpiceJet recorded the lowest OTP at 46.1 per cent among the major airlines.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.