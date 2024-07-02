VD's Kalki 2898 AD Review: It is 'Magic and Madness'

Another Bollywood star has joined the growing ranks of fans of Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Varun Dhawan recently shared his thoughts and lauded the team on his X account. He expressed gratitude to everyone involved in creating this masterpiece, which offers an exceptional cinematic experience.

Since its release in theaters on June 27, 2024, Kalki 2898 AD has garnered phenomenal popularity, transforming viewers into avid fans. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and other stars in pivotal roles. Varun Dhawan praised the cast and crew, labeling the film as "Magic and Madness" in his latest tweet.

Celebrities worldwide have taken to their social media accounts to applaud the latest cinematic sensation, Kalki 2898 AD. On July 1st, Varun Dhawan shared his review, specifically praising Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. His tweet read, "Kalki is everything we've ever dreamed of from Indian Cinema! Every frame is a marvel - what you all have achieved is nothing short of magic and madness." He further extended his gratitude to the team for creating this cinematic sensation.

About Kalki 2898 AD:

Director Nag Ashwin aimed to create a masterpiece with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, and indeed succeeded. This film blends mythology with sci-fi, featuring Big B as Ashwatthama, Prabhas as Bhairava and Karna, Deepika as SUM-80 (aka Sumati), and Kamal Haasan in a significant role. The mesmerizing visuals combined with the Mahabharata narrative make this film a true masterpiece, leaving audiences in awe!