Actress Nidhhi Agerwal Files Cyber Crime Complaint Over Online Threats

Tollywood actress Nidhhi Agerwal has taken a stand against the growing menace of online harassment by filing a complaint with the Cyber Crime department. The actress revealed that she has been receiving alarming messages from an individual who has not only issued death threats against her but has also targeted her family and loved ones, subjecting them to severe intimidation.

In her statement to the Cyber Crime police, Nidhhi expressed the immense mental anguish caused by these threats and urged the authorities to take swift legal action against the perpetrator. The Cyber Crime team has registered her complaint and has commenced an investigation into the issue.

Despite the distressing personal ordeal, Nidhhi Agerwal’s career continues to soar. She is set to make a powerful return to the big screen with two major projects. The actress will be seen alongside Rebel Star Prabhas in the upcoming film "Raja Saab" and with Power Star Pawan Kalyan in "Hari Hara Veera Mallu." Both films are eagerly awaited by fans and are expected to have a pan-India release.

Nidhhi, who took a brief hiatus from Tollywood last year, is now back with these high-profile ventures, marking a significant phase in her career. Amid her professional commitments, she has also taken the opportunity to highlight the importance of online safety. She advises everyone to remain vigilant and to report any form of inappropriate or threatening behavior on social media.

Nidhhi Agerwal’s proactive approach serves as a reminder of the need for increased awareness and action against cyberbullying and harassment, encouraging others to speak up and seek help when faced with similar situations.

