Game Changer Cast Remuneration Revealed

As the much-awaited film Game Changer gears up for its grand release on January 10, there is significant buzz not only around the film's storyline but also the remuneration of its star cast. The film, directed by Shankar, features global star Ram Charan in the lead role alongside Bollywood actress Kiara Advani. With Game Changer being Charan's first film after the massive success of RRR, expectations are high, and the trailer and songs have already created a lot of excitement among fans.

However, discussions on social media have shifted focus to the remuneration of the actors involved. Sources suggest that Ram Charan, known for commanding a huge fee for his films, has reportedly reduced his remuneration for Game Changer due to the film's extended shooting period and increased budget. Charan is said to have accepted a pay of Rs. 65 crore for this film, which is a significant cut compared to the Rs. 100 crore he usually demands per film.

Kiara Advani, the female lead, is reportedly paid Rs. 7 crore for her role in Game Changer. Director Shankar, known for his larger-than-life films, is said to have received Rs. 35 crore as his directorial fee. The film's budget stands at a staggering Rs. 450 crore, making it one of the most expensive films in Tollywood.

Other notable actors in Game Changer, such as SJ Surya, Anjali, Srikanth, Nassar, Prakash Raj, and others, are also believed to have received significant remuneration for their roles, adding to the overall cost of the film. With such a star-studded cast and heavy investment, all eyes are on the film's box office performance.