Betting Apps Controversy: Manchu Lakshmi and Nidhi Agarwal to be Arrested?

For the last few days, the Telangana police have been taking strict action against YouTube influencers and social media celebrities who are promoting betting apps on their own platforms. Initially, the police lodged cases on multiple YouTubers, and this triggered a debate online over other celebs who have been widely promoting the same on their social media handles.

Amongst the celebs that netizens found were two famous names—Manchu Lakshmi and Nidhi Agarwal. It wasn't difficult to find the social media URLs that witnessed the support for such betting apps. Even though the pages weren't available, it didn't take much time for those clips to be duplicated and made available on the internet.

Now, reports are going rife that the police have made arrangements to arrest these two celebrities after widespread outrage from netizens. No official confirmation has been released by the police over these speculations, and it remains to be seen if the arrests actually take place or not.

Betting apps have been going rampant with their promotions as multiple top-tier celebrities have also been involved in their aggressive marketing campaigns. What started off as a fun way for fans to engage in the sport and possibly earn some money turned into a greed to earn big bucks. There were also multiple instances of people ending their lives after losing money.