Prabhas's Kalki's Gift To Ram Charan’s Daughter Klin Kaara

Rebel Star Prabhas’ upcoming movie Kalki 2898 AD is slated for release in theatres on Jun 27, 2024. Looks like the makers have added a new layer to the film’s promotions by sending out special gifts to celebs.

First off, a lovely gift hamper has been sent to Ram Charan’s daughter Klin Kaara. The gift box includes the Bujji-Bhairva stickers, a doll and a couple of T-shirts. Upasana Kamineni shared the pictures of her cute daughter playing with Kalki’s gift. She also wished the team all the best.

Kalki is directed by Nag Ashwin and is produced by Vjayanthi Movies. Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, Dulquer Salmaan, among others, will be seen in it.