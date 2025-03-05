Singer Kalpana's Daughter Clarifies: Slight Overdose not A Suicide Attempt

Top singer Kalpana Raghavendar has been in the headlines over the past few hours owing to her sleeping pill overdose. Initially considered to be a suicide attempt by consuming sleeping pills, it is now being referred to as an overdose. After taking Kalpana's husband Prasad into custody, the police had reportedly taken a statement from Kalpana herself, where she apparently revealed having an argument with her daughter who lives in Kerala.

This was considered the reason for Kalpana's alleged suicide attempt but now her daughter cleared the air with a new statement. After landing in Hyderabad to visit her mother, the singer's daughter briefly addressed the media where she revealed that her mother is suffering from insomina. According to the words of Kalpana's daughter, Kalpana is doing LLB and PhD.

Owing to the stress in balancing these two, her daughter revealed that she was in stress. She clarified once and for all that it was not a suicide attempt but merely an overdose from life stress. Addressing the family situation, Kalpana's daughter mentioned that they are all happy as a family and her mother is facing no issues, physically and mentally.

Various reports have come out in regards to the renowned singer's health condition but doctos have confirmed that Kalpana is in a stable condition and will soon be recovered. Even her daughter assured that her mother will recover quite soon and also hoped that this matter would end her, stopping further speculations over what happened.