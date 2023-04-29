Save The Tigers is a light-veined comedy enjoying a positive talk:Showrunner Mahi V Raghav

Showrunner Mahi V Raghav is elated that Save The Tigers is enjoying unanimous positive reviews and high ratings everywhere. "The average viewer is happy with the content. The 'word of mouth' is positive. Many feel that it should have been made into a film," the Showrunner Mahi V Raghav says about the web series.

The 6-episode series is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

The first season has got six episodes. When is the second part going to come out?

The next season will come out soon. It will be out sooner than later. Its release will be planned in a few weeks.

The track involving Priyadarshi and Jordar Sujatha has got a teen daughter with class consciousness. How did you plan the track?

The show is written completely by Pradeep Advaitham. He is the one who is familiar with the world of the characters. The world of the show belongs to him. He pulled it off very well, I think. The track involving the parents and their daughter is being loved by the audience.

The Krishna Chaitanya and Deviyani track is another highlight. What did you want to convey through the feminist wife's character?

We never intended to inculcate any message. Save The Tigers is a story of three different couples, six different personalities, their struggles, their reflections... There is no point in giving a message through a no-brainer of a show.

Why did you compare husbands with tigers?

Every man thinks he is a tiger. The title is a sarcastic take on their assumptions. The tagline says that husbands are going extinct. In a patriarchal society like ours, it's always assumed that the husband is supposed to be the head of the family. But that's changing now.

What went into casting Abhinav Gomatam?

It was Pradeep who introduced me to Abhinav Gomatam. Abhinav is a pretty subtle actor who looks the part of a husband. His body language, his subtlety are what made us go for it.

What made you give rare professions to a couple of characters?

There is nothing specific to the professions of the characters. The Ad filmmaker character is because we wanted to link it to Abhinav's writer character. We wanted to keep in common where they can collaborate and stuff. Ganta Ravi (Priyadarshi) is a dairy milk businessman.

Do you think the family audience will like the underwear Ad track?

The underwear comedy track is not sleazy. It's told in a very funny way. The tone of the track is humorous. There is no vulgarity in it. Priyadarshi did it so well.

Did you target the male audience more than the female audience?

Audience are audience. I don't differentiate them by gender. This is a slice-of-life, light-hearted show. It is engaging and entertaining both male and female audiences.